Operators: No brisk bazaar sales this Ramadan season

KOTA SAMARAHAN: It goes without saying that the prolonged Movement Control Order (MCO) period is causing a great distress to many food stall operators in Desa Ilmu here.

However, they would not be expecting brisk sales during this Ramadan, as they had in previous years.

According to Afizul Arifin, the sales generated in the first two days of the fasting month dropped by over 70 per cent over those gained in the same period last year.

“Business has been badly affected by the MCO.

“I’m worried about the Covid-19 outbreak in Sarawak and in view of the regulations under the MCO, I only sell my food online via Facebook – once the orders have been made and paid, the customers can pick them up at my place.

“I don’t operate my stall for the time being,” said the 30-year-old trader, who has been in business for the past six years.

For this Ramadan, his operating hours are from 3pm to 6pm daily, but sometimes he would close up early due to lack of orders.

“Even under the order-pickup system, I still observe good hygiene practice in dealing with my customers such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing at all times,” said Afizul, who is famous for his fried chicken and rice-based dishes.

Another micro-entrepreneur Meez Adryan, 28, concurs that business has been slow since the enforcement of the MCO.

The burger seller and his assistant run the operation from noon to 6pm daily throughout the fasting month.

Previously, his stall would remain open until 1am.

“We are definitely afraid of Covid-19, but life must go on.

“What we do is have the customers place their orders via WhatsApp, then we prepare the burgers and they (customers) would pick them up later,” said Meez, adding that it was his first experience operating during Ramadan, as he had just started this business earlier this year.

For Mohammad Fadillah, his food business is still sustainable amidst the current Covid-19 situation and the prolonged MCO.

Operating from his premises called ‘Unihaus’ at Desa Imuhere, the 25-year-old entrepreneur offers primarily Western menu items.

The operating hours are from noon to 6pm, and customers need to place their orders a few hours in advance.

“Some of my assistants had gone back to their home villages before the MCO was imposed on March 18.

“As a result, we’re operating on limited manpower and also, we have to cut down our menu offerings,” said Mohammad, adding that Unihaus’ coverage is mainly areas within central Kota Samarahan. On payment methods, he would accept cash-on-delivery (COD).

“Currently, we have three people delivering the orders to our customers. With regard to the MCO, all of us uphold good hygiene practices including using face masks and hand sanitisers.”

Mohammad also said he would come up with more rice-based food items slated for Ramadan month and his company was in the midst of registering with food e-delivery service provider, Food Panda.

“Actually, we had planned to celebrate the business’ one-year anniversary this month, but decided to postpone it due to the present situation,” he added.

Afizul, Meez and Mohammad were among a few food stall operators interviewed here yesterday – when asked, none of them were 100-per cent sure about the policy and regulations pertaining to food business operations during the MCO period.

Sarawak police chief Datuk Aidi Ismail had said that the operators must not sell food, including those meant for takeaways, in front of their houses during Ramadan.

“Food and beverages can only be sold via online or using delivery service, between 7am and 7pm. Maybe some of them are not aware of the new decision. We (police) would advise them to stop selling,” Aidi was quoted as having said yesterday.

He then advised both sellers and consumers to follow the directive issued by the State Disaster Management Committee, advocating them to utilise online apps such as Helpy Services, Food Panda or Grab Food to make food orders and arrange for its delivery.