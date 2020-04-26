S’wak govt offers 25 pct discount on assessment rates, extends first half payment due date to Oct 31

KUCHING: The Sarawak Government is giving 25 per cent discount on assessment rates and extending the first half payment due date from May 31 to October 31.

According to a statement by Ministry of Local Government and Housing permanent secretary Datu Antonio Kahti Galis today, the 25 per cent discount on assessment rates is for residential holdings with annual rates of RM400.01 and above, commercial, industrial and special purpose holdings for the year 2020, which involves 185,819 holdings.

“The global impact of Covid-19 pandemic has infected millions of the world population affecting almost all the countries in the world, and the social restriction imposed to break the chain has sent economies spinning towards recession requiring costly measures.

“Malaysia is no exception and has imposed the Movement Control Order (MCO) from March 18 to May 12 to prevent the spread of the deadly virus among its citizens.

“The result of this measure is affecting the daily lives and economic livelihood of Sarawakians as well.

“Therefore the state government has introduced two financial assistance packages through the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance, focusing on minimising the damaging economic impact to Sarawakians,” he said.

Residential holdings with annual rates of RM400 and below will continue to enjoy between 30 to 100 per cent discount rates which was set in the 2016 Reduction of Assessment Rates, said Antonio.

He said for better convenience in paying the assessment rates, Sarawakians are encouraged to pay online through SarawakPay or PayBills Malaysia.

For those under the poverty index and currently receiving welfare aid, they can apply for remission of rates from their respective council office.

As for those who have paid their assessment rates early in full, the discount will be credited in the next assessment rate, Antonio added.