S’wak Health Dept to conduct four-day active case detection operation in Taman Desa Ilmu, Taman Unigarden

KUCHING: The Sarawak Health Department will be conducting a four-day active case detection operation at Taman Desa Ilmu and Taman Unigarden in Kota Samarahan starting Apr 27 to Apr 30.

Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the operation will be conducted with other enforcement agencies like the police, Rela and local councils where they will go from door to door at the two locations.

He said this operation is to track down and conduct swab tests on the remaining 2,500 close and casual contacts in Kuching who have not come forward voluntarily to be screened.

“This is done under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), at home or quarantine stations that have been identified,” he said in a press conference at the Sarawak Heart Centre today.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

As a standard operating procedure during the operation, Dr Adham said those showing symptoms of the disease will be isolated immediately, and those with no symptoms will have their swab samples tested.

“We have set up 50 teams of two to conduct this active case detection from door to door,” he said.

Dr Adham said the Covid-19 pandemic is still active in the state, especially in the two red zone districts of Kuching and Kota Samarahan, and therefore the Health Department needs to take this preventive measure to quickly curb the spread of the pandemic.

Earlier, Dr Adham held a working visit to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), and explained that his working visit today was to monitor the current situation of Covid-19 in the state, and prevention procedures taken by the State Health Department and other agencies.

Apart from that, Dr Adham said that he discussed matters that require urgent attention in the state with state ministers and heads of departments.

“We appreciate the active involvement of the Sarawak Government through its State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“Apart from that, the Sarawak Government has also given a lot of contribution and support to curb this pandemic, including acquiring medical and lab equipment and personal protection equipment for the front liners,” he said.

Editor’s Note: The story has been updated to avoid clashing with the Covid-19 statement provided by the State Disaster Management Committee.