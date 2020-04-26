Veterinary clinics can operate only upon receiving appointments during MCO – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Veterinary clinics will be allowed to operate only upon receiving appointments from pet owners during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the government had decided to allow veterinary clinics to offer their services only based on appointments made by pet owners.

“Many animal lovers have asked if veterinary clinics will be allowed to open (during the MCO period). If they (veterinary clincis) are not (allowed to operate), their pets that are sick cannot seek treatment.

“Hence, the government agrees to allow the veterinary clinics to operate but their services are limited to appointments only,” he told the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri said pet owners across the country could contact the nearest veterinary clinics to seek treatment for their ailed pets.

He reiterated that they must make an appointment prior to sending their pets to the veterinary clinic to avoid any congestion at the facility.

“Yes, we allow their pets to be treated, but veterinary clinics are not opened except for appointments made,” he said.

According to the Defence Minister, students of higher learning institutions will start to be sent back to their respective hometowns from Monday night.

Ismail Sabri said students from the central zone of Peninsular Malaysia would begin their journey first.

He said the government would allow Malaysians to begin their ‘balik kampung’ (returning to hometowns) journey only after the process of sending all students back to their homes is completed.

“That is if, and I say if the government allows the people to ‘balik kampung’, it must be after we have handled the return of all students.”

He said the government would decide later whether Malaysians would be allowed to make their journey back to their respective hometowns beginning of next month.