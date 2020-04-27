63 arrested in Sarawak in last 24 hours for defying MCO

KUCHING: The police have arrested a total of 63 individuals in Sarawak for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) between 8am yesterday and 8am today.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail in a press statement today, said the highest number of arrests were made in Kuching with 27.

This was followed by Miri with 23 arrests, Padawan (four) and one arrest each in Sibu, Sarikei, Saratok, Betong, Bau, Simunjan, Mukah, Lundu and Kapit.

He said those arrested will be charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Regulation 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Areas) 2020.

If convicted, they can be fined not more than RM1,000 or imprisonment of not more than six months or both.