Canon’s Selphy Square QX10 compact, portable with long-lasting quality prints

KUCHING: Canon has launched the Selphy Square QX10, a palm-sized photo printer with unique square-formatted prints that allow memories to last a lifetime.

Featuring dye-sublimation technology, users can print high-quality photos directly from their smartphones that are dirt-proof and water-resistant anytime and anywhere.

Available in three trendy colours, the Selphy Square QX10 encourages users to run free with their creativity and capture those spontaneous moments for sharing while on-the-go.

The Selphy Square QX10 produces trendy square prints with an album storage lifespan of up to 100 years.

Using the dye-sublimation thermal print technology, the printed images would resemble a traditional photograph print with smooth tonal graduation and vibrant colours.

The printing process finishes with a coat of special film that has a dual purpose – giving the photo a glossy finish and protecting it from water and dirt, making it smudge-free and fade-resistant.

Users can be assured that the vivid memories will not fade over the years.1 Album storability predicted value calculated based on Digital Colour Photo Printer Stability Evaluation (JEITA CP-3901) standard.

Weighing merely 445 grammes and only slightly bigger than your palm, the Selphy Square QX10 is a highly portable device, fitting easily into a handbag or backpack.

With a built-in battery, you can print your memories anywhere and conveniently charge the device using a power bank. Sporting a minimalistic design and available in three stylish colours of white, pink, and black, the Selphy Square QX10 will complement your look as a fashionable accessory.

Young families looking to capture, share and store precious moments of their little ones on-the-go will find the Selphy Square QX10 a fuss-free and ideal gadget to carry along.

Avid travellers will also find the Selphy Square QX10 a handy companion to document their travel adventures and sharing moments with new-found friends.2 Product colour availability varies by country and region.

Be it a special family gathering or a casual meet-up with friends, the Selphy Square QX10 encourages creative expression, with social media-friendly square-format peel-and-stick photos that are easy to print. With the SELPHY Photo Layout 2.0 app, users can experiment with a myriad of layouts to create a variety of designs on prints and stickers, which can be used to personalise everyday items – from laptops and mobile phone covers, to notebooks or even bedroom walls, the Selphy Square QX10 makes printing a joyful activity to look forward to.

Printing photos from your smartphone is also a breeze with the Selphy Square QX10. Simply turn on Wi-Fi to connect to the Selphy Square QX10 and get started on printing your social media snaps. From selfies to enviable holiday pictures, the Selphy Square QX10 is your ideal companion for self-expression.

The Selphy Square QX10 will be available in Malaysia soon.

Technical Specifications

Printing technology: Dye-sublimation thermal print method (with overcoating)

Maximum printing resolution: 287 x 287 dpi

Gradation: 256 shades per colour

Print speed: Approximately 43 seconds (65 x 65mm), measurement conditions: room temperature, measured from the start of the printing operation until print delivery is completed

Supported paper size/printing size: Aspect ratio (1:1), maximum 68 x 68mm, default 65 x 65mm, print size can be changed with Selphy Photo layout (smartphone app)

Supported media type: Sticker label set XS-20L

Dimension: Approximately 102.2 x 143.3 x 31mm

Weight: Approximately 445 grammes

Paper handing: 10 sheets (maximum)

Charging time: Approximately 120 minutes

Connectivity: Wifi

Battery: Built-in Lithium-ion battery pack

Port: USB-Micro B (for charging only)

Available colours: White, black, pink