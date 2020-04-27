Closing of entry, exit points in Taman Desa Ilmu, Taman Unigarden for screening, not EMCO – S’wak CP

KUCHING: The police have set up roadblocks at 15 entry and exit points in Kota Samarahan, namely at Taman Desa Ilmu and Taman Unigarden, starting today.

Sarawak Commissioner of Police Datuk Aidi Ismail said the closure of roads at the two locations was to enable the active case detection of individuals that have had close contact with Covid-19 positive cases, taking place from now to April 30.

He explained the closure was not an Enforced Movement Control Order (EMCO) but the control of people’s movement in and out would be tightly controlled throughout the period.

“Yes, the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) is working together to assist the Ministry of Health (MOH) in conducting house-to-house screening in these two locations.

“On PDRM’s part, we are helping to control the movement of the people by closing several routes to these two locations,” he said when contacted by Utusan Borneo today.

For that, he said, 202 officers and personnel from Sarawak police force would be involved at the two locations during that period.

“We close roads that are seldom used and have roadblocks on others to control the entry and exit of residents in these two locations,” he added.

Aidi stressed that during that time outsiders would not be allowed to enter the two locations.

“Only people who have important affairs or work are allowed to leave and enter this location,” he said.

Yesterday, it was announced that the Sarawak State Department of Health (JKNS) through the Samarahan Division Health Office would be conducting active monitoring of Covid-19 cases at two locations in Kota Samarahan from April 27 to 30.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the two locations involved are Taman Desa Ilmu and Taman Unigarden.

He said this would be done in collaboration with various agencies such as the Samarahan Resident’s Office, the police, Rela, the state Ministry of Local Government and Housing and others.