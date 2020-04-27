Compulsory for S’wakian students returning to green zones from other states, overseas to undergo 14-day quarantine

KUCHING: Sarawakian students returning from other states in the country or overseas to their homes in the green zones will have to undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine at designated quarantine centres.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said they will only be allowed to return home only after 14 days and their test results return negative for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

He said the strict measure had to be taken to ensure that the green zones in the state remained free of Covid-19 new cases.

He noted that some students returning from other states and overseas had tested positive for Covid-19 during their quarantine at the designated hotels for Person Under Surveillance (PUS) previously.

“This morning during the (Sarawak Disaster Management Committee) meeting we have decided, especially on how to manage the returning students from West Malaysia,” Uggah told a press conference today.

He was commenting on the state’s preparation in receiving some 7,000 Sarawakians students who would be allowed to return home from the peninsula beginning May 1 as mentioned by Senior Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof yesterday (Apr 26).

Fadillah said the federal government had been collecting detailed information on each student from the Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, matriculation colleges, teacher training institutes and Mara colleges.

“The information is necessary to identify where they are studying and living and (the destination in Sarawak) they are returning to,” he said.

The Works Minister also said that upon arrival in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri, they would have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Meanwhile, Uggah said this procedure also applied to PUS who had already been quarantined in Kuala Lumpur before arriving at their final destination in the green zone districts of Sarawak.

He said during their quarantine in the green zone districts, their swab samples would be taken on the 10th day for testing, and if their results came out negative, they would be allowed to return home only after completing the 14-day quarantine at the designated hotels.

For those whose final destinations are in the red and yellow zones, if they have been quarantined in Kuala Lumpur before arriving, they would only be issued a smart wristband and a Stay Home Notice upon arrival.

Uggah said their swab samples would be taken on the seventh day, and if tested negative they could continue with their home quarantine till the 14-day is complete.

He also updated that as of today there have been a total of 12 positive cases recorded from the PUS.

Out of the 12 positive cases, nine are in Kuching where eight of them are students returning from Temboro, Indonesia and one returning from the United States (USA), he said.

Two cases were in Miri where one returned from Singapore and one from Kuala Lumpur, and one case in Sri Aman where the patient just returned from Badau, Indonesia, Uggah added.

Meanwhile, Uggah gave updates on the progress of the distribution of 2.6 million free face masks to 572,141 households statewide by the state government as of today.

He said four masks would be distributed to each household within green zones and six for each household within the yellow and red zones.

Uggah advised that the mask be worn only when going out to public places of high risk like supermarkets, banks, hospitals and anywhere where social distancing is difficult to observe.

He also advised family members showing symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or fever to wear the face masks and seek medical attention immediately.