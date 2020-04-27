Continue Ramadan charity work while still complying with MCO — Fatimah

KUCHING: Everyone should continue doing charity work throughout Ramadan this year, amidst the challenges posed by the prolonged Movement Control Order (MCO).

In stating this, Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah says due to Covid-19 pandemic and the enforcement of the MCO, the usual Ramadan practice of treating the less-advantaged people to ‘buka puasa’ (break-of-fast) in places like hotels, restaurants or houses of the donors, is not permitted.

“Apart from the obligatory fasting in the month of Ramadan, Muslims are also encouraged to give ‘sedekah’ (alms), be they in the forms of cash or items such as food for ‘buka puasa’ or sahur (pre-dawn meal).

“The poor and needy folk, the orphans, senior citizens, single parents and individuals with disability are the common recipients of such charity act by individuals, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and corporate institutions,” she added in a statement yesterday.

However, to carry out the charity work in light of these trying times, Fatimah advocated the these charitable organisations or individuals to look for more suitable alternatives to ensure that their good deeds would continue to benefit deserving individuals.

In this respect, she listed out facilities such as the ‘e-sedekah’ platform and registered food delivery services as viable means for them to continue running charity work throughout Ramadan.

According to Fatimah, the enforcement of the MCO has left the young children in welfare institutions like Kuching Children’s Home, Asrama Akhlak, Sekolah Tunas Bakti and Taman Seri Puteri; senior citizens at Rumah Seri Kenangan; individuals with special needs at Samarahan Rehabilitation Centre and Community-Based Rehabilitation Centres; the homeless folk currently being put up at Desa Bina Diri, unable to enjoy meals outside their institutions, and they are also not allowed to receive guests from outside.

Still on the spirit of charity during the MCO, Fatimah encouraged friends and neighbours to uphold the Ramadan tradition of ‘exchanging dishes’ with one another.

“In doing so, however, the mode of delivery must be in compliance with MCO requirements.

“In saying this, everyone must always believe in the blessings of giving and the joy of receiving, as this act can further strengthen the bond between family members, friends and neighbours.”