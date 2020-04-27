Covid-19: One death, 40 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia – Health DG

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded another death from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today, bringing the total number of deaths to 99, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He stated that a total of 40 new positive cases were reported as of 12pm today, bringing the total cumulative tally of cases nationwide to 5,820.

“The 99th death (Case 4,087) involved a Malaysian man aged 78 who had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and stroke. He was admitted to Enche Besar Hajjah Kalsom Hospital in Johor on April 7 and died on April 27 at 4.31am,” he said at a press conference in Putrajaya here today.

Dr Noor Hisham was giving the daily updates on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Meanwhile, he said that 95 cases had recovered from the disease and were discharged today, bringing the cumulative tally of recovered cases to 3,957.

This brings the total of active cases to date at 1,764 cases where 37 are being treated at the intensive care unit, out of which 17 require ventilator support.