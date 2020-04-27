Covid-19 testing results at Miri Hospital’s molecular lab can be revealed in 48 hours

MIRI: The Miri Hospital has collected a total of 149 swab samples for testing of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) through its molecular laboratory from Apr 24 to Apr 26.

Through a press statement, the Miri Hospital management said that the swab samples were taken using Real Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTRTPCR) as a way to trace the Covid-19 virus and the collection had begun since the hospital started the molecular laboratory’s operations on Apr 24.

A total of five laboratory staff have been trained to operate the molecular laboratory.

After the completion of the setting up of the laboratory’s facilities with Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) equipment on Apr 8, the laboratory had undergone a validation process under the Malaysia Medical Research Institute’s supervision before being allowed to operate.

With this facility, there is no need for the Miri Hospital to send the Covid-19 patient samples to Kuching, thus expediting the process in getting the virus sample results which can be obtained within 48 hours after the sample is taken.

The hospital management pointed out that the PCR services were catered for the people living in northern Sarawak, namely the three divisions of Miri, Limbang and Bintulu.

Currently, the PCR test is only provided to members of the public who have been listed in the criteria of Person Under Surveillance (PUS) or Patient Under Investigation (PUI) during the screening process.

“Even so, the Miri Hospital is trying its best to increase its ability by processing 134 samples each day, after taking into account the manpower and available reagent stocks,” the statement said.

Miri Hospital also wished to convey its appreciation to the Samling Group of Companies for donating the molecular laboratory and PCR equipment as well as the involved contractors, Malaysia Medical Research Institute and the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee for coordinating the contribution.