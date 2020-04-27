Covid-19: Three new positive cases recorded in Sarawak today, total at 488

KUCHING: Sarawak today recorded three new Covid-19 positive cases, making the cumulative number of cases since the first detection on March 13 at 488.

Two are being treated in the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and one in Bintulu Hospital.

According to Sarawak Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing, two of the new cases were the healthcare workers in Kuching.

“One is from Kuching and the other one is from Kota Samarahan,” he told reporters during a daily Covid-19 update press conference here this afternoon.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the two healthcare workers who tested positive for the disease may not have necessarily caught the disease from the frontlines while treating positive Covid-19 patients.

He added that out of the total 52 healthcare workers found positive to date, 21 were from the Kuching Conference cluster while 31 were from other smaller clusters.

Meanwhile, Uggah, who is State Disaster Management Committee chairman, said 17 more patients have recovered from the disease and discharged from the hospital today, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 194 so far.

“Out of the 17, 16 are from SGH while three from Miri Hospital,” he added.

On the new person under investigation cases, Uggah said the number increased to 183 today, compared to 177 yesterday, while 332 cases are still waiting for their lab test results.

Death toll for Sarawak remains at 16.

Sarawak also recorded 82 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases today, bringing the total to 1,160 persons being quarantined at 20 hotels all over the state.

At the same time, a total of 1,128 PUS have completed their quarantine at hotels with negative results, and have been allowed to return home.