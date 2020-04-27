Covid-19: Tight schedule for Chinese medical team in Kuching

KUCHING: A eight-member medical team from China has arrived at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here this morning to start their closed-door engagements with local health professionals and authorities on Sarawak’s efforts in combating Covid-19.

Among those who attended the meeting were Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching, Cheng Guangzhong.

One of the medical team members Dr Zhang Youping, is expected to visit Sarawak General Hospital in the afternoon and will provide feedback to the team on the state’s measures in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

The eight-member team arrived at Kuching International Airport yesterday (April 27) and they are expected to leave for Kota Kinabalu, Sabah after paying a courtesy call to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and visit Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) tomorrow morning.

The team is currently on a two-week visit to Malaysia in assisting the country with fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.