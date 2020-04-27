Dr Yii cautions MCO could lead to new vulnerable group ‘new poor’

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has cautioned that the extended Movement Control Order (MCO) could result in another vulnerable group of people who he termed as the “new poor”.

He noted that while the MCO extension to May 12 is an expected and welcomed move to further help curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country, it will have undeniable economic strain not just to the country but also the people especially those most vulnerable.

“While a lot of attention has been given towards the B40 community and rightly so as they are the most vulnerable, but another category or group of people which often get missed out is what I term the “new poor”.

“Before this, they earned quite an adequate income thus it did not qualify them to be registered under the welfare database for welfare aid. But due to the virus, they lost a huge chunk of their income or even some their jobs,” he said in a Facebook post Monday.

Dr Yii cited examples that such would include those self-employed working as electricians, plumbers, hairdressers, barbers, lorry drivers, hawkers, food and beverage owners, Grab drivers, artist, photographers, music teachers, musicians, performers, small scale contractors, tour guides and many of those working in the tourism industry, or even people that lose employment during this period.

“Many of them are also not covered under Employment Insurance System (EIS) or any social security plan such as Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and left vulnerable after the lost of income. While there are certain aids under (BPN) that they may qualify for, but it is highly insufficient to sustain them through this time,” he said.

Dr Yii pointed out that by addressing their issue, it is also an opportunity for the government to collect better data on such group of people especially those involved in the informal industry or ‘gig’ economy, and then plan ahead for a better social security net for them.

“We must be aware that millions in Malaysia will lose their jobs in the months ahead. The Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER) has predicted that Malaysia may suffer about 2.4 million loss of jobs due to the impact of Covid-19. This is about 13 to 14 per cent of the total workforce.

“On top of that, tens of thousands who are working in Singapore, or even other parts of the world may lose their jobs and eventually return to Malaysia.

“That is why the government must not turn a blind eye on these group of people and have a proper blueprint for the best ‘exit plan’ as we try contain the spread of Covid-19, and also revive the economy and rebuild Malaysia,” he said.

Dr Yii suggested that for a start, the government should consider opening up business in phases in Green Zones to help the economy to pick up, and lessen the economic burden especially for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the B40 group by allowing them to carry out economic activities such as opening food stalls, farmers markets and car workshops.

“In Sarawak, we have 15 out of 31 of the districts in green, and in those area, the population is generally less dense (rural areas). Local businesses should be allowed to return to some normalcy in phases with proper precautions including rules on social distancing, personal hygiene and ban on public gatherings in these places.

“Border control and inter-district travel especially from the red zones should be heavily controlled to control the spread of the infection to these areas,” he said.