E-hailing drivers reminded not to run red lights during MCO – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: E-hailing drivers are warned not to run the red light during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period even though such traffic offences are not considered flouting the MCO.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said based on police reports, they had discovered a lot of e-hailing drivers running the red light during this MCO period.

“It is not that they did not comply with the MCO, but they keep running the red light. So the police want me to remind all to comply with the (traffic) regulations.

“Even though they are not flouting the MCO, they are going against the traffic rules and actions will be taken against them,” he told the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri, who is Defence Minister, said 606 individuals had been arrested by the police in the last 24 hours for flouting the MCO, compared to 557 recorded the day before.

He added that 556 of them had been remanded, 50 been given police bail and 22 being charged in court.

The cumulative arrests for flouting the MCO stood at 20,617 as of April 26, he said.

He said the police had no jurisdiction over whether or not to charge an arrested individual for flouting the MCO in court.

He explained that the police would hand over their investigation papers to the Attorney General’s (AG) Chamber and the AG was the one who decided whether to drag those arrested individuals to court.

“The SOP (standard operating procedure) is the same for those arrested. It is not the police who decide whether or not to charge them in court,” he stressed.

Ismail Sabri said 220,339 Malaysians, who had returned from overseas had undergone the mandatory quarantine of 14 days since April 3.

As of April 12, he said slightly over 8,000 of them had fulfilled the mandatory quarantine at the respective designated facilities.

On Sunday alone, a total of 1,059 Malaysians returned from overseas and are undergoing the 14-day quarantine.

“Today marks the 86th anniversary of TLDM (Royal Malaysian Navy). Members of TLDM are ever ready to protect their home land and for that, I thank them all.

“Again, my call to all Malaysians is, continue to stay at home to ensure the safety of your own, your family and the society. Stay home and stay safe,” added Ismail Sabri.