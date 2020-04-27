Eight nabbed during MCO snap checks in Petra Jaya

KUCHING: Eight individuals were arrested after they were found to have violated the Movement Control Order (MCO) during a series of snap checks covering Kampung Gersik to Kampung Bintawa in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

According to district police deputy chief Supt Merbin Lisa, the eight individuals were found loitering around their villages and when asked, they were unable to provide any

valid reason as to why they were out.

He added that the arrests were made under Regulation 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Area) 2020, which provides up to six-month imprisonment, or a fine of up to RM1,000, or both, upon conviction.

“We found them wandering along the village roads and when questioned, they failed to give any valid reason,” he said, adding that they were caught travelling in pairs on motorcycles.

Merbin said investigation papers on all eight individuals would be opened and handed over to the prosecution for charging in court.

Ops Covid-19 yesterday was led by Merbin and it involved 39 police personnel from the Mobile Patrol vehicle (MPV) Unit, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), 12 enforcement officers of Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and also members of the armed forces.

“The operation was conducted to ensure that the villagers would adhere to the MCO in curbing the infection of Covid-19,” said Merbin, adding that the operation would be carried out daily to cover more villages around Kuching.

In addition, a snap check was also conducted at Jalan Astana in Petra Jaya yesterday.