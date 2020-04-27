Former principal worried about effect of MCO on rural students

MIRI: The state Education Department is urged to quickly find the best solution for students and pupils in rural areas to catch up with their school lessons as they risk being left out in their studies.

In expressing this concern yesterday, former school principal Marcus Hugo Matu Lejau said he feared that the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) by another two weeks to May 12 and with schools not reopening soon the learning process of rural children would be disrupted.

“I read about what a teacher is doing for his pupils in SK Long Sukang, Lawas. His creative effort and initiative is indeed laudable and can be a good example for other primary school teachers in rural areas like Baram and Belaga where there are issues of telecommunication and internet connection.

“I believe that this is doable and practical to ensure continued learning for rural students and pupils and that they will not be too far left behind compared to those in towns who can afford online learning,” he said.

The story of the teacher known as Muhammad Nazmi Rosli who had gone the extra mile to deliver learning materials to his pupils at SK Long Sukang in Lawas as he did not want them to be left behind in their education has gone viral on social media since Saturday.

In the article, Nazmi said that he delivered the materials he printed by liaising with a villager who comes down to Lawas town once a week to get food supplies.

He said that the district education office also helped him by getting him permission to visit the villages during the MCO.

Marcus pointed out that such initiative could be practical; thus he urged the Education Department to consider seriously how such initiative could be implemented in some of the rural areas, especially the resources involved like finance, teachers’ coordination, learning or worksheet materials coordination and compliance with the MCO.

“Perhaps the Education Department might want to get the community leaders and their village security and development committee (JKKK) involved as well,” he suggested.

He believes that parents and the community in general would support such initiative as it is for the betterment of students in rural areas.