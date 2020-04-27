Give PM, Foreign Affairs Ministry time to resolve incursions by Chinese vessels — Tiong

KUCHING: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Foreign Affairs Ministry should be given space to handle the recent issue of incursions by Chinese vessels, said Special Envoy to China Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

“At a time when urgent attention must be devoted to solving local outbreaks of the (Covid-19) pandemic, all quarters should support and have confidence that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s government continues to monitor the macro-situation concerning our territorial waters. Even at this critical moment, as the country resolves the pandemic problem, other issues do not stop being matters of concern for the government,” he said in a statement issued last night.

He also mentioned that veteran journalist Datuk A Kadir Jasin’s motives for querying the government’s response to recent incursions by Chinese vessels should be questioned.

“Foreign vessels have been suspected of violating our territorial waters from time to time, both during the Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan tenures (as the federal government).

“Kadir’s decision to choose this time specifically to question this government’s response to these incursions makes one doubt his motives,” he stressed.

Tiong, who is the Bintulu MP, said public attention should instead be focussed on domestic efforts to handle the Covid-19 outbreak.

While maintaining positive cross-border relations with China, he said much of the country’s attention at this point of time must be given to problems resulting from the pandemic such as shortages of food and medical supplies for frontliners and the vulnerable groups.

He pointed out that until the Covid-19 pandemic is put behind us, some economic development will, unfortunately, be curtailed.

“A. Kadir Jasin, who served under former PM Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, ventured to ask for my response to an issue concerning Chinese vessels in our local waters. At the same time, he could have taken the opportunity during his time as Dr Mahathir’s media adviser in the government to resolve those issues but he did not,” he said.

Tiong issued the statement in response to Kadir’s post on his Facebook page which suggested that the incursions happened right after Tiong’s appointment.

Kadir’s claim was, however, found to be inaccurate as Tiong was appointed on April 20 while the alleged incursion was reported on April 18.

Tiong also said that Ministry of Foreign Affairs had recently issued a statement addressing China’s position with regard to the South China Sea.

He reminded Kadir that Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein had also responded to this matter, indicating that Malaysia continues to pursue all actions to defend her rights and interests in the South China Sea.

He added this was in order to achieve a mutually beneficial situation while avoiding unwanted disputes and misunderstandings.

“Such matters are resolved peacefully in accordance with the principles of international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982).

“Rest assured, the government continues to seek peaceful ways to issues with an international dimension, with a view toward creating mutual benefit and win-win results for a successful resolution,” he said.