Ismail Sabri taken aback Rohingya issue becomes major issue during MCO period

KUCHING: Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today he was taken aback that the Rohingya issue had become a major issue during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Speaking at the daily update press conference, the Defence Minister said the Rohingya issue “is not a new issue” but one that had been going on in the last couple of years.

“Before this, we have no major issue about the Rohingya. As we sympathise with them because they had been tortured in their own country.

“So as a country, Malaysia accepts them (to make a living in the country). Then, there was no issue but lately due to the MCO, it became a major issue.

“And this has taken the authorities especially PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) by surprise too because suddenly, video and audio clips emerge on social media,” he said in Putrajaya.

Ismail Sabri said the police are looking into both video and audio clips which had been shared on social media recently.

According to him, some video or audio clips were “half-recorded” and because of this, the PDRM have to determine whether or not those clips are fake.

“There are videos or audios on social media as well as news reports about Rohingya, police are looking into them. In the meantime, I urge our people to remain calm and do not stir up the issue,” he said.

Asserting that Malaysia is a peaceful nation, he said Malaysia had shown sympathy to the Rohingya.

As such, he called for patience among people across the country and advised them to remain calm while the police are investigating the matter.