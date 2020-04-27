Membership of e-Bazaar Bintulu Official Facebook page reaches over 10,000

BINTULU: The e-Bazaar Bintulu Official now has over 10,000 members.

This online market, which uses Facebook as its platform, serves as an alternative to the physical Ramadan bazaar, in that it also offers a variety of ‘buka puasa’ (break-of-fast) must-have dishes and sweet treats.

Gee Ibrahim, who is one of the administrators of this private group, says the e-Bazaar Bintulu Official has registered 10,646 members so far.

“This non-profit group is utilising the services of delivery runners, Grab Food, Food Panda and e-hailing – the drive-thru and order-and-self-collect systems are not allowed,” she said when contacted.

She pointed out that the setting up of this e-bazaar was meant to open the opportunity for local food operators to generate incomes during the fasting month, since no physical Ramadan bazaar is allowed to be run during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“We want to support the local food traders.”

Nonetheless, Gee said those wanting to become members, either as sellers or buyers, must receive approval from the page administrators.

“Once approved, they can invite their Facebook friends to join the group.

“For e-Bazaar Bintulu Official, only halal food and beverages are allowed to be promoted,” she pointed out.

For the sellers, they must provide details of their offerings such as the types, prices, and the availability for cash-on-delivery (COD).

They must also include their WhatsApp contact numbers for verification and transaction purposes.

“The group is under the supervision of several administrators and should there be any inappropriate advertisement posted on the page, necessary actions would be taken such as warning, and the offenders must remove the advertisements after that,” said Gee.