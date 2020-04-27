Most roadside stall operators comply with directive — Ting

SIBU: Stall operators are largely compliant with the directive by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) not to sell food and drinks at the roadsides in village areas.

In stating this, SMC chairman Clarence Ting said more than 10 food sellers had been operating at the roadsides at Simpang Tiga Nangka, Jalan Masjid, Kpg Hilir, Jalan Abg Barieng and

Bandong

“However, after advising them that Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided that only e-bazaar is allowed, many have registered to sell their products online,” Ting said yesterday when asked on SMC’S enforcement at villages to prevent selling of food at the roadsides during the Ramadan month in view of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections.

He and his deputy Bujang Zainuddin were on the ground with the council’s enforcement officers to oversee the situation.

Ting said some were also advised to put up signboards that they did not sell food at the stalls.

Police and SMC, he added, would continue to advise them to stop selling directly to the public who might be ignorant of the directive.

Ting also mentioned that he had observed that only a few villagers wore face masks.

“When I went around, I asked the food operators to wear face masks and if available wear rubber gloves.

“So far this awareness is lacking,” Ting added.

The issue of the Ramadan food sale at the villages came to light when crowds of people thronged the Simpang Tiga Nangka roadside stalls on Friday afternoon, causing a huge traffic jam.

“The jam was not the only issue but of greater concern was the spread of the Covid-19 infection,” Ting said.