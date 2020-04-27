Motorcycle rider dies after colliding into overturned 4WD at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING: A 35-year-old man from Kampung Kakeng in Serian was killed in a road accident along 29th Mile, Jalan Kuching-Serian yesterday.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said that the 6.45pm accident involved a motorcycle ridden by the deceased and a four wheel drive (4WD) vehicle.

“Initial investigation revealed that it had been raining heavily, making the road slippery. The deceased and his pillion rider were riding to Kuching from Serian and at 29th Mile, Jalan Kuching-Serian, they collided into the 4WD which had drove through still water causing it to transverse across the road and turn turtle.

“The deceased had not realised the 4WD’s situation and ramped into the 4WD, causing him to suffer injuries to the body and head,” Alexson stated.

He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical team.

The pillion rider and 4WD driver only sustained light injuries and both were sent to the Serian Hospital to receive treatment.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road and Transport Act 1987.