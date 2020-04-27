Nation’s dependence on foreign labour to be discussed in Cabinet meeting — Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: The Cabinet would have to discuss and make a decision later whether or not to trim the country’s dependence on foreign labour, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said Malaysia needed foreign labour because the number of local workers was insufficient to meet the demand of the workforce required.

However, the current Covid-19 pandemic might lead to a new perspective but this would have to be deliberated during a future Cabinet meeting, said Ismail Sabri in responding to questions during the daily-update press conference in Putrajaya yesterday.

At present, Malaysia records about 3.3 million foreign labour nationwide, with the majority of them involving in plantation works.

In Singapore, it is reported that the majority of the Covid-19-positive individuals are foreign workers.

According to Ismail Sabri, who is Defence Minister, the issue of foreign labour involves the Human Resources Ministry and Home Ministry.

“We will discuss whether or not to change the policy – a Cabinet meeting would have to touch on this issue soon before making a decision.”

Ismail Sabri also said the National Security Council (MKN) was still fine-tuning the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the movement of Malaysians throughout the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

He said the council would decide the different SOP for travels within the green zones – areas with zero Covid-19 cases.

On the red zones, namely any area registering at least 41 positive cases, the minister stressed that no travelling would be permitted – not even from one red zone to another red zone.

“(Travelling from) a green zone to other green zones is allowed. (Travelling from a) green zone to a red zone is not allowed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the government had started distributing face masks to Malaysians all over the peninsula, Sarawak, Labuan and Sabah.

He said the supply was sent to Sarawak and Sabah last week.

“As we all know, Sabah and Sarawak are not like Peninsular Malaysia. You need to use long boats to reach some of the districts or the remote areas.

“In the peninsula, we have nearly completed the distribution of face masks. Perhaps some of those at the district level have not gotten theirs, but the distribution process should be completed next week,” he added.