Outsiders barred from Desa Ilmu, Uni Garden during Covid-19 operation, says district police chief

KUCHING: Taman Desa Ilmu and Taman Uni Garden is off limits to non-residents during the Covid-19 active case detection operation which ends on Thursday, said Kota Samarahan District Police chief DSP Lee Chong Chern.

“Outsiders who are not from the area they won’t be allowed to go in. For those who want to go into anyone of the residential areas, we will check your address,” he said when contacted today.

He assured the residents there that they can still go to the market or to work if they are in one of the sectors allowed under the Movement control Order but there will be stricter monitoring and checking.

“Marketing and running errands like going to the market and shops to purchase food items are still allowed, including those who are going to work with valid reasons. The only thing is that we will be doing a strict checking and monitoring,” he said.

He urged residents to take precautions against the virus at all times if they need to leave their homes.

“As long as you are out from the house, observe the precautions, wear face mask, bring your sanitizers with you and practice social distancing.

“For those going to the market, try to buy for the three day duration rather than go out to make purchases every day.

“We will not hesitate to arrest anyone who violate the MCO,” he said.

Lee was commenting on the move by the Sarawak State Department of Health (JKNS) and the Samarahan Division Health Office to conduct active active case detection of Covid-19 cases at their area for the next three days.

The police have set up roadblocks at 15 entry and exit points in the two residential areas today.

State disaster management committee chairman, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, has denied that the Enhanced Movement Control Order was being enforced in the two areas but the active case detection operation was necessary to stop the spread of the virus.

He told a press conference today that the two housing areas were picked because 20 positive cases have been reported originating from the two areas within 14 days involving two deaths.

The operation involves a total of 5,300 homes in the two areas, and are manned by 120 personnel from the police, the Health Department, the Civil Defence and Rela.