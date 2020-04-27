Photobook makes gifting easy with personalised sets for Mother’s Day

KUALA LUMPUR: Photobook is introducing its Mother’s Day personalised gift sets, celebrating the unique relationship between every mother and child.

With a wide range of personalised gift options, Photobook offers every mum the one-of-a-kind appreciation she truly deserves.

The launch gives stay-at-home customers an easy way to find meaningful gifts to celebrate their mums. Customers who find it challenging to search for gift ideas to surprise their mums can now personalise their own and have them delivered to their mums’ doorstep with Photobook.

“Many will not be able to celebrate with their mums in person this Mother’s Day while we are all practicing social distancing. But that doesn’t mean you can’t show her how much you love and appreciate her.

“Photobook wants to make gifting easy for our customers to indulge their mums with a unique gift that she can treasure forever – a gift personalised just for her. With the personalised Mother’s Day gift sets from Photobook, you don’t have to spend a lot to go a long way, but it will surely melt your mum’s heart,” Photobook Malaysia chief executive officer Leow Wee Jonn, said in a statement.

“We want to help our customers to celebrate their mum wherever they are with a thoughtful note or personalised gift to show her you care, even if you can’t be there.”

The Photobook Mother’s Day offerings feature a series of lifestyle products and gift sets such as handwoven clutch by Helping Hands Penan, moleskine notebook, bottle, photo mug, laptop sleeve, framed print, greeting card, canvas print and more.

These gifts are thoughtfully handpicked which mums can use in everyday life and can be personalised to include special images and messages. The result is a gift that is original, made just for her. Ordering your personalised gifts is simple with Photobook.

Photobook Mother’s Day offerings and gift sets are available now for a limited time until May 42020 on Photobook’s website at https://www.photobook.com.my.