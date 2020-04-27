Prepare for the long-run, tech expert advise

KUCHING: As the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic continue to escalate worldwide, many businesses have adopted remote working for their employees to help prevent the spread of the illness while helping ensuring business continuity and productivity.

Digital technology has helped facilitate this change, making it a new normal for most working Malaysians, now.

However, tech experts believe that businesses should prepare for the long-term with digital technology, even after this pandemic’s effects have receded.

“Enterprises should prepare for the long term. Even as the pandemic’s effects recede, the economic and business aftermath will be with us for many months ahead. So, as they plan, short-term and immediate “fixes” should be put in the context of their longer-term plans,” Nutanix Malaysia country manager Avinash Gowda, shared in an email interview with The Borneo Post.

He pointed out that there are already a range of public, private and hybrid cloud technologies and services available.

“The increased adoption of hybrid cloud and enterprise cloud operating systems is removing the last silo of organisational dysfunction and paving the way for real time, comprehensive, and actionable intelligence,” he added.

“For many businesses in Malaysia, business continuity was never a priority. Covid-19 has altered that perception for good and in doing so, will help make our businesses more productive, efficient and resilient to any future shocks,” Avinash said.

He noted that technologies that enhance productivity, such as the cloud, are already readily available to help support enterprises during turbulent times. The adoption of cloud-based services, such as videoconferencing, collaboration and messaging tools and apps are also able to maintain productivity even as restricted movement is enforced.

“The cloud already powers some incredibly practical technologies, such as VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure) and DaaS (Desktop as a Service). The two models are set to become central pillars of the region’s continuity and survivability strategy and are perfect examples of how “off the shelf” technology can step in at a moment’s notice to keep Malaysia’s businesses operating,” he said.

Of note, VDI is a private cloud-hosted service that provides flexibility to work from anywhere, on any device with secure and complete access to their work desktop, files, and network, without compromising business performance or security. DaaS, on the other hand, is a fully outsourced solution providing a virtual desktop. It neither relies on, nor consumes, any internal hardware. It provides the same flexibility, safety, security and access as VDI – but it is fully handled by a third party and hosted on their cloud.

“Together, VDI and DaaS models provide Asia’s businesses with a simple and accessible option for ensuring their staff remain safe and secure, as well as productive and efficient no matter where they are physically located.

“These cloud-based solutions also allow businesses to run and automate processes remotely and require fewer staff to maintain and operate them. This overcomes any physical access barriers or staff shortages as a result of government or company-imposed restrictions, ultimately protecting people and the business,” Avinash added.

Overall, he believed that the challenges of strengthening business resiliency, survivability and workforce safety will not go away anytime soon, spurring a fundamental change in the way we do business.

“As we emerge from this turbulence, businesses will be leaner, lighter, hungrier, more agile and much, much more adaptable. They will naturally gravitate to the simplicity, flexibility and scalability of software and cloud as new business models and their survival will depend on it,” he said.

“We will continue to see an acceleration of cloud adoption and other technologies that support remote working and drive increased automation in workplaces. Digitalisation and software-defined infrastructures will be the future of Malaysia’s economy and business sustainability will take on a whole new meaning,” he added.

That said, he noted that even cloud-savvy businesses continue to struggle.

“There is a learning curve with the technology and applications, policies are required for the teams, and changing from a centralised to decentralised operation overnight is not without its staff and organisational challenges.

“We are suggesting to our teams to upgrade and enhance their business and professional skills during this time so we are ready to better serve our customers once we begin to get back to some sense of normalcy.

“For those new to the technology, learn it quickly. This is not going away and will become a core part of your day to day working.

“There is a new business reality – and it will be based on a multi-cloud and software driven infrastructure,” Avinash said.