RHB outlook decent despite exposures to vulnerable sectors

KUCHING: RHB Bank Bhd’s (RHB) outlook remains decent despite its exposure to vulnerable sectors such as the airline and oil & gas (O&G) sectors, analysts observed.

After the recent conference call with RHB’s management, the research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) said it is comfortable with management’s revised guidance despite potential uptick in risk given the fluid pandemic situation.

“From management’s current outlook, asset quality looks to be as guided previously with loan growth revision a welcomed surprise as management looks for undisbursed loans to underpin loans growth,” it said.

It noted that RHB is expecting gross impaired loans to hover at two per cent for the financial year 2020 (FY20) compared with 1.97 per cent in FY19.

“With moratorium and reschedule & restructured (R&R) in place, the group does not expect significant uptick. However, credit charge guidance has been revised to 31bps (from 18 to 19bps previously).

“The uptick is broad-based with no specific sectors. Management guided that it does not expect to utilise its Regulatory Reserves (FY19: RM839 million). CET1 is at 16.9 per cent, well above regulatory requirements and well buffered from the potential adverse scenario as envisaged by BNM.

“While BNM has guided for prudent dividend payout for FY20, management is comfortable to replicate its FY19 dividend per share of 31 sen for FY20,” it said.

Nevertheless, it pointed out that RHB’s non-interest income (NOII) would likely be subdued ahead as investment gains from FVOCI (or MTM gains) would be hard pressed to be replicated given that FVOCI reserves have come down.

“MTM gains for FY19 was to the tune of RM400 million. Operating expenditure (opex) is likely to see a five per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) uptick coming from IT and digitisation spending.

“The group’s IT spending averages RM200 million to RM250 million per year with digitisation expenditure of RM100 million expected in the next two years (with RM100 million spent in the last two years). With slower earnings, we expect cost-to-income ratio of more than 50 per cent (from FY20 target of 48 per cent). Returns on equity is revised to eight to nine per cent from the initial more than 10 per cent,” the research team said.

Meanwhile, it noted that RHB’s portfolio exposure to vulnerable sectors due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) at circa 11 per cent of which eight to nine per cent to non-retail and 1.8 per cent to retail.

“Exposure to the airline industry is at 0.3 per cent. O&G exposure is at 2.4 per cent of its loan book (RM4.2 billion),” Kenanga Research said.