Road to Nanga Jagau resettlement scheme collapses, cuts off access to 21 longhouses

KANOWIT: The road to Nanga Jagau resettlement scheme here collapsed last night, cutting off access to about 1,500 residents from 21 longhouses in the resettlement.

According to Ngemah Ulu community leader Penghulu Juni Massam, the road collapsed after one of the culverts at Nanga Belasang was damaged due to a landslide following a heavy downpour last night.

He said SK Nanga Jagau was flooded due to overflowing Sungai Ngemah. with water reaching waist level.

Juni said that he already informed the authorities about the matter.

Nanga Jagau is one of the most remote resettlement set up by the now defunct Rajang Area Security Command (Rascom) in the Rajang basin during communist insurgency era in the 1970s.

The resettlement is only accessible via river transport and a former logging track.