Singapore university study predicts Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia will end by July

KUCHING: The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) Data-Driven Innovation Lab has predicted that the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia will come to a complete end by July 6 this year.

Based on the latest SUTD predictions, Malaysia should see a 99 per cent free from Covid-19 infection by May 19 and a 97 per cent Covid-19 free by May 7.

The university predicted Singapore to see a 97 per cent clear of Covid-19 by June 4, a 99 per cent Covid-19 free by June 14 and completely free from the novel coronavirus by August 8.

It is worth noting that the National Day of Singapore is celebrated on August 9.

The SUTD predictions also pointed out that Indonesia would end its Covid-19 pandemic by 97 per cent on June 7, 99 per cent by June 24 and 100 per cent by September 7.

Another neighbouring country of Malaysia, the Phillipines is predicted to bring an end to the Covid-19 pandemic by 97 per cent on May 9, 99 per cent on May 20 and 100 per cent on July 2.

Other Malaysia’s neighbouring countries that are predicted to end the Covid-19 pandemic earlier than Malaysia include Cambodia, Brunei, Thailand and Myanmar.

SUTD predicted both Cambodia and Brunei to end the Covid-19 pandemic 100 per cent on April 12 and April 21, respectively.

Its predictions said that Thailand would end the health crisis by 99 per cent on May 7 and 100 per cent on June 12 while Myanmar to do the same by 97 per cent on May 4, 99 per cent and 100 per cent, both on May 12.

Based on the SUTD predictions, only two countries namely Bahrain and Qatar will entirely end the Covid-19 pandemic next year.

Bahrain is predicted to solve the health crisis 100 per cent by February 12, 2021 and Qatar by February 15, 2021.

“The evolution of Covid-19 is not completely random. Like other pandemics, it follows a life cycle pattern from the outbreak to the acceleration phase, infection point, deacceleration phase and eventual stop or ending.

“Such as life cycle is the result of the adaptive and countering behaviours of agents including individuals (avoiding physical contact) and governments (locking down cities) as well as the natural limitations of the ecosystem,” pointed out SUTD.

The university, however, said the end dates predicted must be continuously re-estimated with newest data from official channels every day for the purpose of predictive monitoring due to the evolving nature of the pandemic.

“Overly optimism based on some predicted end dates might be dangerous because it may loosen our disciplines and controls and cause the turnaround of the virus and infection rates.

“Note that the model behind our prediction is only theoretically suitable for one-stage epidemic. The prediction is also conditioned by the quality of the data,” SUTD cautioned.