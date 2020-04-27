Taman Uni Garden residents welcome Covid-19 active case detection

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Residents of Taman Uni Garden support the move by the Sarawak State Department of Health (JKNS) and the Samarahan Division Health Office to conduct active case detection for Covid-19 in their area.

They believe that this would help allay their worry about the spread of the virus in their neighbourhood, which is one of two residential areas here to the operation from today until April 30.

One of the residents, Georgette Tan, said she supported the move although she personally did not like medical examinations.

“I’m a bit anxious because I don’t like being prodded by medical staff for any reason, but I’m all for it if this helps move things along. We still have to go out to get groceries and could be exposed by people who have no idea that they have it,” she said.

She pointed out that her mother also supported the move because it would answer the question of whether or not people in Taman Uni Garden here are asymptotic carriers.

Tan felt if anyone was infected by the virus, the sooner they get quarantined or get help the better.

Another resident, Mark Nyambang, said the move by JKNS was good as it has been almost two months since the Movement Control Order was first imposed.

He hoped that the operation could help stop the spread of the virus by identifying those who are infected or those to be placed under Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) cases.

“(With the operation carried out) I feel that it will be harder for us to move around to get groceries but at the same time I feel safer knowing that the authorities are trying their best to stop the spread of this virus,” said Mark.

Matthew Entai Migang said that he and his family was giving their full support for the move.

He also opined that the operation must be able to identify all those who are carriers of the virus thus, the targeted area of operation must be thoroughly covered.

Philomena Dexclyn Siar hoped that the operation would also remind the people not to be complacent with the virus.

“It is a great initiative from the relevant authorities as it might be the best if not the most effective way to combat the Covid-19 as we hope to get back to our normal lives soon.

“I hope this operation serves as reminder for folks living in my area to take the effects this pandemic seriously,” she said.

Although the residents welcomed the move, a few of them have expressed concern that it could lead to an Enforced Movement Control Order (EMCO) like the ones in the Peninsular where residents were not even allowed to leave their home for food as it would be supplied to them by the authorities.

Mark said that while some might say that they wanted EMCO to be enforced in his area, the reality was that nobody wanted it.

Entai also said that although he thought that the EMCO is good, he could not help but to be worried about the need to go out of his home to buy necessities should EMCO be enforced in his area.

The police have set up roadblocks at 15 entry and exit points in Kota Samarahan, namely at Taman Desa Ilmu and Taman Uni Garden, starting today to enable the active case detection of individuals that have had close contact with Covid-19 positive cases, taking place from now to April 30.

Sarawak Commissioner of Police Datuk Aidi Ismail had denied that they were enforcing the EMCO, adding that the road closures were only to control the movement of people in and out of the two areas.

Taman Desa Ilmu and Taman Uni Garden were chosen to be the first areas for active case detection due to their high number of active cases.

As a whole, Samarahan district has been classified as a Covid-19 red zone with 66 active cases.