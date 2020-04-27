US unemployment has reached highest since the Great Depression

Fundamental outlook

US’ unemployment has reached its highest since the Great Depression in the 1930s with jobless claims for the week ended April 18 reaching 4.4 million, more than 26 million over the last five weeks.

Economists lament the pandemic crisis has wiped out all the jobs created since the 1930s.

As of Saturday morning, the reported cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) has exceeded 2.7 million worldwide with death toll exceeding 190,000 number. US recorded more than 890,000 cases while Europe saw more than 700,000 cases.

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed a Covid-19 relief package worth US$484 billion. The new relief package is aimed to help small businesses and hospitals in fighting the impact of the pandemic.

Before the weekend, the Bank of Russia cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent and left the door open to further reductions. This rate cut is to sustain growth from the recent declining oil prices.

For first time in history, crude futures for May contract trading in US CME market dropped below zero benchmark and reached minus US$37 per barrel just a day before expiration. On last Tuesday, market expired at US$10.01 per barrel, causing huge losses for speculators.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen traded in a narrow range from 107 to 108 last week while the market settled before the weekend. We expect the day-chart to show a triangle pattern while it awaits movement to break out in either direction. Traders are reminded to be cautious as the new extension in either way might stretch another 150 pips in the new direction.

Euro/US dollar exhibited a rebound in price pattern while supported at 1.0750. In case the dollar weakens, the market might rise higher in the coming week to 1.09. Overall movement is expected to be contained from 1.0750 to 1.09 until the trend breaks out beyond this consolidation. Observe the dollar index (USDX) as a lead factor for the euro-dollar market.

British pound/US dollar traded sideways last week but the market has shown an impending head-and-shoulder pattern. We forecast the trend might climb slightly while resisted at 1.25. The overall range is expected to be contained from 1.2250 to 1.25. Risk control is advised in case of breaking above 1.25 resistance.

WTI Crude prices settled at US$16.94 per barrel on Friday after the trend recovered from an unbelievable negative zone. We expect thin trading in the market amidst wild speculation. The range is widely projected to be contained from US$10 to US$20 per barrel during this time as most market fundamentals are still uncertain.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives fell early last week but stabilised towards the weekend. July Futures contract settled at RM2,076 per MT on Friday. The trend might recover with support at RM2,050 per MT. Topside aims at RM2,200 per MT in case of rising and positive demand building up in crude trend.

Gold prices returned to high prices of US$1,730 per ounce on Friday after it dipped to US$1,661 per ounce last week. This week, there is a possibility of a sideways trend amid US$1,700 to US$1,750 per ounce before going higher. We foresee the market trading above US$1,750 per ounce will ascend further to US$1,800 per ounce as our next target. Risk control is advised.

Silver prices traded in a tight range from US$14.50 to US$15.50 per ounce as predicted last week. Moving forward, the trend might climb higher once it pierces above the aforementioned resistance. However, we expect silver to be rather slow compared with gold’s uptrend. The next upside target is identified at US$16.50 per ounce.

Dar Wong has 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets.