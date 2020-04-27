Woman in possession of drugs among 14 arrested during Ops Covid-19 in Petrajaya

KUCHING: 14 individuals aged between 18 to 55 years old were arrested for flouting the Movement Control Order (MCO) during the Ops Covid-19 operation conducted around Kampung Boyan to Kampung Bintawa and Jalan Astana in Petrajaya here yesterday.

Kuching district deputy chief Supt Merbin Lisa said that out of the total arrests, nine were male and five were female and included a 24-year-old woman arrested for being in possession of drugs suspected to be Methamphetamine.

“During the operation, a woman among those arrested was found to be in possession of a translucent straw tube believed to be containing Methamphetamine drugs,” he said in a statement today.

Merbin noted that the purpose of Ops Covid-19, which was held from 3.30pm to 6.30pm, was to ensure that people were complying with the MCO.

“During the operation, we also made announcements and gave advice to the villagers to inform them about observing the MCO,” he added.

A total of 18 summons were issued, including for traffic offences, and those arrested will also be charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Regulation 11(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Areas) 2020, Merbin said.