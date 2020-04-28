833 higher learning students in Sarawak to return home tomorrow

KUCHING: As many as 833 students from institutions of higher learning (IPT) in Sarawak can look forward to returning to their homes tomorrow (April 29), says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He announced this in a daily update press conference in Putrajaya today, adding that this was part of the interzone return of 4,826 students throughout Malaysia.

He explained that these students would be returning to their homes in a particular zone from universities in said zones.

“For example, universities in the northern zone to their homes in the northern zones. For northern zone, there will be 653 students beginning their journey home. From universities in the eastern zone to their homes in the eastern zone, there are 1,165 students.

“From universities in the Sabah zone to their homes in the Sabah zone, there are 2,164 students while 11 will be returning to their homes in Labuan. For universities in Sarawak zone to their homes in Sarawak zone, there are 833 students,” Ismail Sabri said.

Earlier in the press conference, Ismail Sabri said that 790 IPT students returned to their homes in the northern zone from nine institutions in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya last night (Apr 27).

“Tonight, 88 students from institutions in the northern zone will return to their homes in the central zone.

“They will be using the bus that send the students back to the northern zone and after the bus has been disinfected and sanitised, it will transfer those students to the central zone,” Ismail Sabri said.

On April 24, Ismail Sabri announced that students from higher learning institutions nationwide under the Ministry of Higher Education would be allowed to return to their homes in green zones starting Apr 27.