‘Big-hearted’ volunteers produce face shields for frontliners

KOTA KINABALU: The media has always focused on the frontliners in its coverage of war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

But like on any other stage, there is always more than one performers to make a show successful.

Some of the players, like the actors and actresses, get all the accolades, and rightly so because they are the ambassadors who tell the story.

However, those working behind the scene, those whose works are less recognized, are also playing important roles, for without them and their expertise, the show may not go as smoothly as planned.

Hence, their contribution is just as crucial.

Take for example, the role Winnie Yong and her daughter, Lisa, are playing, assembling face shields for frontliners.

Their small contribution can make such a difference in protecting the frontliners such as doctors and nurses from the virus that has placed the entire world into lockdown.

Winnie said that she learned about the shortage in face shields and other Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) when a doctor from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) who attends the same church as her, spoke about it.

“It started when during one of our church online meets, one of the QEH doctors mentioned that they are really short of all protective gears. So, the idea of making face shields came about,” she said.

After that, she started to search and find out where she could get the materials and found a wholesaler.

“I also got some tips from the Red Cross on how to make the shields so they will be useable.”

Once the materials arrived, several church members volunteered as well as one non-church member to be part of the assembly line, she said.

Her team of “big-hearted” volunteers, as she termed them, now stands at 20 people.

Winnie also said that her team of volunteers are happy to be able to help and also mentioned that doing something that would benefit the frontliners in the war against Covid-19 made staying at home and adhering to the Movement Control Order (MCO) more meaningful.

“Donations also started to come in. That allowed us to buy more materials for the second and third batches,” she said.

She added that if more people donated to the cause, she wants to do more to help the frontliners.

One of the perks Winnie didn’t expect, however, is being able to relive the joy she once had with her daughter, Lisa, when the latter was still in preschool.

She explained that Lisa is one of the volunteers in assembling the face shields.

“For me, my daughter and myself get to do craft together which brings back sweet memories of her preschool days,” Winnie reminisced.

And yesterday, at 3pm, Winnie together with the pastor from her church, Pastor Fiona handed over 350 pieces of face shields to QEH.

“We have sent our first batch about two weeks ago involving 600 pieces and we have just gotten new materials and now in the process of making another 700 pieces,” she said.

She hopes that with her story, more people will come forward and help frontliners in Sabah.