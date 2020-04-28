Busy night for Bomba Kapit as heavy rain triggers flash flood, landslip

KAPIT: Heavy rain starting Sunday evening until the early hours of yesterday triggered flash flooding at the Gentulong housing area along KM4 Jalan Selirik.

The water level reportedly rose to about half a metre in low-lying parts of the area, affecting some 34 homes situated near Sungai Selirik.

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) here were deployed to monitor the situation, and they advised residents to remain alert in case the water level continued to rise.

Shortly after departing the area, Bomba personnel were dispatched to Jalan Ulu Sungai Kapit after a landslip sent rocks down a steep slope and blocked the road, resulting in traffic disruption.

Firefighters proceeded to clear the rocks and soil to ensure the resumption of traffic flow and monitored the situation against further landslips.

Around 12.30am yesterday, they found themselves once again on the move — this time to Taman Airport after receiving a report that the perimeter fencing of a house there had collapsed during the heavy rain.

No injuries were reported as the house owner and his family were asleep at the time.