China medical team set to arrive in Sabah today

KOTA KINABALU: Eight of China’s medical professionals are expected to share their experiences of dealing with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in their country with medical officials from six government hospitals in Sabah, here tomorrow.

Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung said the Chinese medical professionals, who have undergone quarantine, are expected to arrive in Sabah today (April 28) and leave on Thursday.

“We are grateful that the China’s Medical Consultant Expert team comprising eight-member medical professionals from China are expected to arrive KK (Kota Kinabalu) tomorrow (April 28) evening and they are here to share their experience in combating Covid-19 pandemic,” said Poon during a medical aid donation presentation ceremony at Wisma Tun Fuad Stephens here yesterday.

“They will have a full day program on the April 29. We welcome them and look forward to meeting them as we believe we can learn from their experience in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

The Chinese medical professionals are led by Dr Li Jun, chief physician of the Integrated Chinese and Western Emergency Medicine and vice-president of Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and include associate chief physician of the intensive care unit at Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital Dr Wen Miaoyun, director of the Nosocomial Infection Control Department Dr Zhang Youping and associate chief physician of Respiratory and Critical Medicine Department Dr Yang Shifang.

On the Sabah students returning home for the holy month and festive seasons, Poon said the normal practice of quarantine will be enforced upon them at quarantine centres.