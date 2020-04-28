Chinese health experts share experience with Sarawak’s frontliners on fighting Covid-19

KUCHING: Sarawak is closely observing, studying and learning what other countries, particularly China, have done in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said China had been very successful due to the various strategies it had taken.

“We are indeed travelling along a road that none of us have travelled before so there is absolutely no experience or guideline to go by,” said Uggah when receiving a courtesy call on behalf of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg by the eight-member China medical consultant expert team here today.

The team is led by Dr Li Jun, the chief physician, professor, postgraduate supervisor of the Western Emergency Medicine and vice-president of the Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The other members are Dr Wen Miaoyun, Dr Zhang Youping, Dr. Liu Tao, Dr Sun Jiufeng, Dr Yang Shifang, Dr Luo Xiaodan and Dr Liu Xiangxin.

Uggah said it was a privilege to have the experts coming to the state.

“We are very grateful to China and the federal government for sending them here. In Malaysia (including Sarawak) we have dedicated teams spearheading the fight.”

“We also hope they will give us a critical analysis of our strategies and approaches, on what we have done – right or wrong. But most importantly, we hope the team can share with our taskforce their experiences and strategies,” he said.

Meanwhile Chinese Consul General in Kuching, Cheng Guangzhong, pointed out that China and Malaysia, particularly Sarawak had a cordial relationship.

“So we come to assist during this very critical situation. It is very important that China and Malaysia can co-operate fully and help each other,” he said.

“They have been to various health facilities in Kuching, including the Sarawak General Hospital. They came to observe and to see how China can help to improve the management in helping Covid-19 patients to recover.

“The strategies here are different but the results have been very good. Your healthcare workers and other frontliners too have worked very hard,” he added.

On the shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE), he said this was understandable and inevitable due to the great demand worldwide.

“But with a strong government leadership and continued dedication and commitment from our healthcare workers and other frontliners, we will be able to overcome such challenges and win the fight.”

At the function, Dr Li Jun accompanied by Cheng presented 10,000 N95 face masks, 10,000 surgical face masks, 10,000 nursing face masks and 2,500 protective googles to the state which were received by Uggah.

Also present were Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, state Minister of Housing and Local Government Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Health Ministry Secretary General Dato Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min and State Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing.