Covid-19: 95 recovered, 40 new cases and one death — Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The number of recovery cases from Covid-19 in Malaysia continued to show positive development yesterday, with twice as many recoveries compared to the number of new cases reported.

Health director-general, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said as at 12 noon, there were 95 cases of recovery where the patients had been discharged, bringing the cumulative number of recovery cases to 3,957 or 67.9 per cent of the overall total cases.

“The total number of new positive cases continues to be within double digit which is 40 cases making the total number of Covid-19 positive cases at 5,820,” he said.

“As such, the number of active Covid-19 infectivity cases is 1,764. They are isolated and being treated,” he told the daily Covid-19 media conference here yesterday.

However, he said there was one Covid-19 death, bringing the cumulative fatalities to 99 cases or 1.7 per cent of the overall total.

He said the 99th death case was a 78-year-old Malaysian man who had diabetes, high blood pressure and had suffered a stroke, warded at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital, Johor on April 7 and confirmed dead at 4.31am yesterday.

To date, Dr Noor Hisham said there are 37 positive Covid-19 cases being treated at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 17 of them on ventilators. — Bernama