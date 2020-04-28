Covid-19 brings more awareness for insurance

KUCHING: The Covid-19 pandemic will result in more awareness for medical and hospitalisation coverage and for business losses caused by interruptions due to infectious disease at the workplace, thus benefitting insurance companies such as LPI Capital Bhd (LPI Capital).

However, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Capital) forewarned that lower motor and medical claims, which have become a boon for insurers during this movement contro l order (MCO) period, may start creeping up once the MCO is lifted up.

“We believe that the Covid-19 pandemic will result in more awareness for medical and hospitalisation coverage (due to the health risks) while more business owners will look for additional coverage (under fire insurance) to include for business losses caused by interruptions of infectious disease at the workplace,” AffinHwang Capital said in a company update on LPI.

“In the future, this could benefit LPI when the economy recovers.”

That said, the research firm observed that these additional insurance coverage features will not come cheap and hence, may not be affordable to everyone.

Depending on the extent of the MCO and when restrictions will be gradually lifted, AffinHwang Capital was of the view that business and consumer expectations may remain cautious at least for another year, hence adding on to the existing industry challenges such as price competition, new technological trends and higher claims cost.

“With the prospect of rising unemployment becoming more certain as more employers are planning to downsize their workforces, the insurance industry may suffer even more as businesses cut back allocation for insurance coverage, while lesser purchasing power of individuals reduces the growth in motor class insurance.”

In AffinHwang Capital’s view, Covid-19 and the extension of the MCO has also brought on a positive impact on the insurers’ claims ratio (2019 claims ratio stood at 58.1 per cent) as there are currently less road accidents and fatalities.

According to the research firm, the motor class, of which has claims hovering around 70 per cent in the last three years, has been the main dampener to most general insurers’ underwriting profit.

“In fact, according to the Malaysia Association of General Insurers, the industry’s motor underwriting profit suffered an underwriting loss of RM355 million in 2019 and had made a total payout of RM5.5 billion in net claims.

“Nonetheless, should the MCO be lifted and business activity gradually resumes, the motor claims ratio is expected to creep up again.”

On another note, AffinHwang Capital highlighted that insurers which have been suffering from high medical claims over the years due to medical inflation (annual inflation of 13 per cent per annum) and a lack of price transparency in medical billings, will see a reprieve during the MCO period as hospitalisation rates had actually declined.

“Overall, as lower motor and medical claims have become a boon for insurers during this MCO period, we expect the overall impact on insurers’ combined ratio to be unchanged on a year on year (y-o-y) basis.”