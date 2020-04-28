Covid-19: Death toll now in triple digits after 100th death recorded today

KUCHING: The Covid-19 death toll in Malaysia has now reached 100 as the nation recorded another death due to the virus today.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a total of 31 new positive cases were reported as of 12pm today, bringing the total cumulative tally of cases nationwide to 5,851.

“The 100th death (Case 3,628) involved a Malaysian man aged 67 who had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke.

‘He was admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor on April 4 and died on April 28 at 9.40am,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham was presenting the daily updates on the Covid-19 situation in the country in Putrajaya today.

Meanwhile, he said that 75 cases had recovered from the disease and were discharged today, bringing the cumulative tally of recovered cases to 4,032.

This brings the total of active cases to date at 1,719 cases; where 36 are being treated at the intensive care unit, out of which 17 require ventilator support.