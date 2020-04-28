Covid-19: Health Ministry identifies five more positive cases linked to 2 clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING: The Ministry of Health has identified five more positive Covid-19 cases linked to two clusters in Sarawak.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said four cases were linked to the church cluster, making the total cases linked to the cluster to 170.

“Another positive case were linked to the healthcare worker cluster, making the total cases from the cluster to 53,” he said, adding that there were no additional cases linked to other clusters.

Dr Noor Hisham was speaking at a press conference in Putrajaya today, giving daily updates on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that the ministry had increased the number of Covid-19 testing labs to 44 nationwide.

This, he added, would enable more tests to be carried out daily.

“We have increased the capacity of our labs to 44, including the latest one in Miri Hospital.

“As of April 27, we can only take 11,162 samples daily. Having the increased capacity of our labs, we can carry out maximum number of tests to 16,635 (daily),” he added.