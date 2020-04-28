Deputy Health Minister, Perak exco fined RM1,000 for breaching MCO

GERIK: Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali was fined the maximum amount of RM1,000 in default one month’s jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for breaching the Movement Control Order (MCO) by attending a lunch event two weeks ago.

Also fined the same amount were Perak executive councillor for education, human capital development, non-governmental organisation (NGO) and civil society, Razman Zakaria, and 13 others.

Magistrate Norhidayati Mohammad Nasroh meted out the fine after all of them pleaded guilty to the charge, which was read out simultaneously by the court interpreter.

All of them paid the fine. – Bernama