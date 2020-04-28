Desa Ilmu, Uni Garden residents urged to cooperate with health personnel conducting door-to-door screenings (Video)

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Residents at Taman Desa Ilmu and Taman Uni Garden here are urged to give their cooperation to health personnel conducting the door-to-door screenings for the Covid-19 active case detection (ACD) operation, said medical officer on duty Dr Wong Kung Yee.

He said the medical personnel will be conducting the screenings as the first step in identifying those with symptoms as well as close contacts of positive Covid-19 individuals.

He pointed out that during the screenings, the medical teams will be asking residents several questions on the pretext of they are at risk of contracting Covid-19 including their movement history, whether they had any early symptoms of the disease or if they have any positive case contacts.

“We hope everyone cooperates with the team that comes to their respective homes by telling the truth when questioned and also to go for tests if they are directed to go to the Covid-19 screening centre.

“They can come using their own vehicle but for those who don’t have their own transport, our team will provide transportation to enable them to go for screening,” he told Utusan Borneo when met during the operation today.

Dr Wong is among the personnel from Kota Samarahan Health Office on duty at the drive-through screening centre located at Desa Ilmu Mosque here which was specially set up for the active case detection operation for the area.

Taman Desa Ilmu and Taman Uni Garden are the two residential areas in Kota Samarahan which have been identified by the Sarawak government for four days of active case detection operation which started on Monday (April 27).

Dr Wong said if any residents had symptoms of Covid-19, they would be required to get themselves tested at the drive-through screening centre at Desa Ilmu Mosque.

“Please don’t worry that we are coming to your house to carry out the nasal and throat swab tests as we will only be asking some questions and after that the residents will be referred to this screening centre,” he explained.

He said at the screening centre, there will be two stations of which one will be to obtain details and information of patients who have been asked to come to the centre while the other station is mainly to take samples.

“For residents who come for the screening, we will issue a quarantine letter to stay at home while waiting for the test results.

“It usually takes three to five days to get the test results because we have to send them to a lab in Kuala Lumpur and this may take some time,” he said.

He said the decision to send the samples to Kuala Lumpur was due to the labs at hospitals here are currently carrying out tests for all existing Covid-19 screening centres.

“That is why we have been instructed to send the samples to Kuala Lumpur to reduce the load of labs here,” he added.

During the active case detection operation, all residents including those living in flats and in shoplots will be screened and checked by the medical personnel.

Apart from Taman Desa Ilmu, the operation team also conducted the active case detection in Taman Uni Garden from as early as 9am.

Meanwhile, residents at Taman Uni Garden welcome the health personnel to conduct the door-to-door screening at their homes as a measure to contain and control the spread of Covid-19 infections in their area.

Duncan Bieris, 50, said he actually expected the medical team to come over yesterday after hearing about the operation from social media.

“I give my full support to them,” said the retiree who was one of the residents visited by the medical team today.

He shared that the medical personnel asked him several questions including whether he had been in contact with Covid-19 positive individuals, his travel history and so on.

Another resident Monica Chadom commended the medical officers for being very professional when carrying out the door-to-door screening of every resident in the area.

“At first, I was feeling a bit stressed and scared while waiting for them to come but when they arrived, they made me feel relaxed with their soft-spoken and friendly demeanour.

“My family and I are very happy and no longer stressed after their visit and I really thank them and the state government for their concern and efforts to eradicate this merciless virus,” said the 60-year-old housewife.

For Barbara Apo, she advised those who have yet to be interviewed by the medical personnel to just be honest when questioned.

“Don’t be afraid and just tell the team the truth. They just want to find out who have direct contact with positive Covid-19 individuals.

“This will help to ensure that the outbreak here is under control.”

The 31-year-old said those who avoid the team with their selfish and irresponsible attitude will not only harm themselves but also the people around them particularly their family and friends.

“Please be responsible to help stop this Covid-19 from spreading more by doing your part to go for testing if you have the symptoms. If you don’t, just stay at home,” she said.

The active case detection operation, which involves 50 teams from 20 government agencies, continues tomorrow.