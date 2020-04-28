Export of round logs will jeopardise downstream industries

KOTA KINABALU: The proposal to export 30 per cent of round logs from the forest will jeopardise the timber downstream industries in Sabah, said Party Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS) deputy president Datuk Hiew King Cheu.

Hiew in a statement pointed out that there is already a serious shortage of timber to keep the existing timber industries in the state going.

The saw mills, plywood factories, furniture factories and construction sites are running short of timber to supply their needs, and in fact many had closed down due to lack of timber materials, he claimed.

To this end Hiew urges the Sabah Government to carefully consider and to weigh out the consequences as well as pro and cons on the proposal before making any decision.

According to him, in the past years, the state government had banned the export of whole logs to protect the local timber downstream industries, which is also a lifeline of the Sabah’s economy.

“This ban has kept the timber downstream industries going for quite many years now. This has brought much benefits and livelihood to many factories, businesses, and income to the people involved and working in the industries.

“If the ban is lifted, we fear that many sectors will be affected and people losing their jobs will be imminent and unavoidable. The economic situation in Sabah is bad enough and we don’t want to see further damages.

“The government should view in all aspects to balance and check on the merits and demerits of exporting our round logs. Do not look for short-term relief to source for money, but losing long-term benefits in Sabah,” he opined.

Sabah Timber Industries Association (STIA), Hiew said, has requested special consideration from the government for the many hundred thousand tonnes of felled round logs in the stock piles as well as the many containers of work products in the factories and sea ports worth many millions ringgit to be transported and shipped out.

Due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) restriction, all the activities on transportation and other operations were held up, and this resulted in heavy loses to the business sector and the Sabah state government too, he claimed.

Therefore, Hiew said it is of top priority that the state government should study carefully and to grant them special allowance to do their work, and at the same time to observe the MCO carefully.