Flash floods affect low-lying areas in Kanowit, Durin

SIBU: Several parts of kanowit and Durin especially by the riverbanks of Rajang River were badly hit by flash floods yesterday afternoon.

According to the divisional engineer of Sibu Division Drainage and Irrigation Department Rudi Zamhary, the flooding was caused by incessant heavy rain upstream of the Rajang River coupled with King Tide over the past two days.

“The low-lying areas at the riverbank in rural Kanowit and Durin were affected. The riverbank which overflowed affected three schools in Kanowit,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Rudi said he was monitoring the situation even though the water level was receding.

A random check found certain parts of low-lying areas at upper Lanang Road including Kwangtung Lane partially flooded, affecting some shops and houses.

According to a netizen’s post on Facebook, certain areas along Sungai Bidut on the West bank of Sibu were also badly affected with the main road in Bawang Assan inundated.