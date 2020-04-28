Foreigner gets 2 weeks’ jail for obstructing policeman from discharging his duty

SIBU: A Pakistani was yesterday sentenced to two weeks’ jail by the magistrate’s court here for obstructing a policeman from discharging his duty.

Magistrate Muhammad Faizal also ordered the accused to be put behind bars for one week for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO).

However, both sentences for the two charges, which the accused did not contest, were ordered to run concurrently.

For the first charge, Iqbal Muhammad, 25, was indicted for voluntarily obstructing a constable from discharging his public functions while conducting a roadblock at Jalan Penyulau/Lukut in Kanowit at 1.28pm on April 18.

The second charge stated that Iqbal had journeyed from Sibu town to Jalan Penyulau/Lukut, Kanowit which is an infected local area without a valid purpose.

According to facts of the case, at the material time while a police roadblock was conducted at Jalan Lukut/Penulau, the accused who was driving a car did not stop for MCO checking.

Consequently, police in a patrol car mounted a chase until Sungai Lukut bridge about five km from the roadblock, where the accused was cornered.

During the arrest, the accused failed to give any valid explanation for travelling during the MCO.

The accused was then brought to the police station for further investigation.

In the same court, a 39-year-old man from Sg Bidut was fined RM950 in default 10 days’ jail for breaching the MCO.

Lee Kah Li was charged with travelling from Sg. Bidut to Jalan Wawasan which is within the infected local areas without a reasonable purpose at about 10.50pm on April 24.

He was stopped for checking by a team of police on patrol for the enforcement of the MCO at Jalan Wawasan.