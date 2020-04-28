Losses likely for MISC in 1Q on Gumusut-Kakap case

KUCHING: MISC Bhd (MISC) could see its upcoming 1QFY20 reporting losses due to provisions and impairment expenses resulting from its litigation against Sabah Shell Petroleum over the Gumusut-Kakap Semi-Floating Production System.

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) yesterday said it has reasons to believe that its upcoming 1QFY20 results – slated to be announced on May 8 – could report losses.

This is due to huge provisions and impairment expenses being recognised, arising from its litigation against Sabah Shell Petroleum Company regarding the construction and lease contract for Gumusut-Kakap Semi-Floating Production System.

The arbitral tribunal issued an award on 8 April 2020 which is unfavourable to MISC.

To recap, in November 2012, MISC was awarded a 15-year firm period contract from Sabah Shell Petroleum Company (SSPC) for the construction and lease of the Gumusut-Kakap Semi-Floating Production System.

On September 2, 2016, MISC filed against SSPC, claiming for outstanding additional lease rates, payment for completed variation works and other costs. SSPC refuted, and filed a counterclaim for alleged defective work and limited functionality of the Semi-FPS, among other things.

On April 8, 2020, the arbitration award was announced in favour of SSPC. MISC is likely to challenge the award, and is now considering further action.

“Firstly, provisions and impairment charges would arise and be recognised in the upcoming 1QFY20 results,” said Kenanga Research in a corporate update yesterday. This is a result of restatement of finance lease receivables, as the lease rates will be revised downwards as a result of the arbitration award, and reversal of previously recognised profits, as the lease is now deemed to have commenced in 2014, instead of the previously recognised 2013. These expenses are expected to drag 1QFY20 well into the red.

“Secondly, MISC would also be liable to pay for damages of USD325m plus interests and other costs in a worst-case scenario. However, the company strongly believes that it would be able to limit the liabilities to a maximum of US$200 million under the contract, and is thus considering to challenging these claims.”

Both these factors combined, we believe total balance sheet impact could be above US$600 million in a worst-case scenario. While net gearing levels would still largely remain intact, the company’s equity book value may see a deterioration of eight to nine per cents from FY19’s level.”

Analyst Alex Goh from AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) concurred with this view.

“Even though MISC could appeal against this judicial decision, the worst-case scenario could mean that MISC has to pay RM1.5 billion cash to Shell while also reversing the lease income of RM968 million that was recognised in FY14,” he said in a separate report.

“All in, we estimate that MISC’s FY20F net profit of RM1.7 billion could reverse to a loss of RM788 million. Also, its low FY20F net gearing of 17 per cent would rise to a still comfortable 24 per cent.

“Although MISC could benefit from higher petroleum very large crude carriers (VLCC) rates due to land-based storage facilities reaching full utilisation amid an unprecedented drop in Covid-19-depressed consumption globally, we do not expect any substantive near-term earnings impact as MISC has already secured long-term agreements with clients for its VLCC vessels.”