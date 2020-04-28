Mayor: Special discount on assessment rates set to benefit 30,313 properties in Miri

MIRI: It is estimated that 30,313 properties here, with annual assessment rates of at least RM400.01, would benefit from the special discount of 25 per cent on these rates.

From the total number, 20,381 are residential properties, 7,282 commercial properties and 2,650 industrial properties, says Miri Mayor Adam Yii.

On the 25-per cent special discount, he points out that it is not a continuation of the one given by Sarawak government in 2016.

“Basically, the discount given by the state government in 2016 still applies.

“The 25-per cent special discount is slated for (properties with) annual assessment rates payable of above RM400,” he said yesterday, clarifying that the 2016 discount is subject to properties with annual assessment rates payable of RM400 and below.

Under the 2016 discount offers, premises with annual assessment rates of RM50 and below would be waived of any payment; those with annual assessment rates of between RM50.01 and RM100 would get a discount of 90 per cent; RM100.01-RM150 would get 80 per cent discount; RM150.01-RM200 (70 per cent discount); RM200.01-RM250 (60 per cent discount); RM250.01-RM300 (50 per cent discount); RM300.01-RM350 (RM40 per cent discount); and RM350.01-RM400 (30 per cent discount).

According to record by the city council (MCC) as of November 2019, the holdings registered under the city council are 68, 767 units.

On a different subject, Yii said the distribution of face masks jointly supervised by the Miri City Council (MCC), Miri District Office, and Land and Survey Department, would cover different areas here.

“For the first-batch distribution, there’s still a shortage of supply and as such, the Miri Division Disaster Management Committee has decided for MCC to receive over 17,000 face masks, with distribution focusing more on low-cost housing areas.

“The Land and Survey Department will focus on squatters; while the district office, through all the Ketua Kaum (KK) and grassroots leaders, will cover all ‘kampong’ (village) areas,” said Yii.