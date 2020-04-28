MCO violation: Deputy Health Minister, Perak exco brought to court

GERIK: Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and Perak state exco Razman Zakaria were brought to the Magistrates’ Court here today to face a charge of violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) two weeks ago.

Dr Noor Azmi who is also Bagan Serai Member of Parliament, and Razman who is chairman of the state Education, Human Resource Development, NGO and Civil Society Committee both arrived at 9.20 a.m.

The two, as well as several other individuals will be charged with violating the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which has been enforced since April 15 until April 28.

On April 18, a photograph of Dr Noor Azmi, Razman and several other individuals went viral on the social media showing them having a meal at the Maahad Tahfiz Quran Lid Dakwah Wal Imamah in Lenggong.

Police security around the court was tightened while the media were there as early as 7 a.m. to cover the proceedings of the case against Dr Noor Azmi and Razman. – Bernama