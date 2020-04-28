MOH, KPT develop guidelines for students returning home

PUTRAJAYA: A set of health guidelines has been developed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT), for students of higher learning institutions (IPTs) who will be returning to their hometowns.

Director-General of Health Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said before being allowed to travel, the Health Centres (IPU) at the respective IPTs would conduct screening on students which would include checks for temperature as well as cough, cold, sore throat or breathing difficulty symptoms.

“Students are advised to take precautionary measures such as practicing social distancing of at least one metre away from others and maintaining personal hygiene by regularly washing their hands with water and soap.

“They are also encouraged to wear a face mask throughout the journey,” he said at the daily media conference on Covid-19 development here yesterday.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 1,128 students from public and private universities would be returning to their hometowns within 24 hours starting last night.

However, according to KPT only students in the green zone would be allowed to return to hometowns which are also located in the green zone.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said for household heads requiring to go out to buy daily necessities, they are urged to avoid the 3Cs namely crowded places, confined spaces and engaging in close conversations. — Bernama